Post Office’s big move to Luton Mall WHSmith is today

It’s all change in Luton Mall as the Post Office relocates into WHSmith today.

The old branch closed at 5.30pm yesterday with the new branch, Luton Post Office, opening in WHSmith at 9am this morning.

The move comes after the Post Office proposed to relocate and franchise its Luton Mall branch into the shopping centre’s WHSmith.

After making this announcement in October, a six week public consultation and review was held, with the Post Office confirming in January that plans would go ahead.

Roger Gale, Network and Sales director, stated that the change would help to ensure that the branch is commercially viable into the future.

He said: “The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities. We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services.”

However, it was confirmed that the 20 staff affected at the old site would not transfer.

A Post Office spokeswoman, said: “The staff have different options - transferring is one of them, redeployment or voluntary settlement are some others. We have a strong track record of supporting people.”

The same range of products and services is available, including travel money, DVLA Photocard renewal, and Security Industry Authority (SIA) licence application services, while the branch will be operated by WHSmith HighStreet Ltd.

