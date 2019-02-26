Power Court gets blast of urban art thanks to Save Our Town and Little Red Creative Studios

Some of Luton’s best street artists have joined forces with Save Our Town to transform the boards around Power Court with a blaze of colourful urban art.

The run-down symbol of Luton’s past is being reborn as Europe’s single, largest urban street art project – called Power in Paint – with the help of local artists from Little Red Creatives Studio in George Street.

Boarded up Power Court gets a blast of street art thanks to Save Our Town and Little Red Creative Studios

Little Red Creative Studios Director, Aimi Rix, said: “For years I have committed myself to the artistic regeneration of Luton Town.

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside many amazing artists who share that passion.

“I am honoured to have been given this opportunity at Power Court and to have partnered with innovative #saveourtown team.

Following outline planning permission last month, Power Court will be the new home of Luton Town Football Club, with a 17,500-seat stadium.

Luton artists have been showcasing their skills outside Power Court

It will also include a 1,800-capacity music venue, bars, restaurants, entertainment and leisure facilities, plus new public spaces, featuring the re-emergence of the River Lea.

A Save Our Town spokesman said: “At present [Power Court] is a largely toxic and derelict site that has sat unloved, mainly unused and dominated for more than a decade by hundreds of ugly, blue, perimeter hoarding boards.

“That is set to change as #saveourtown has teamed up with art collective Little Red Creative Studios to create the Power in Paint project and use the bleak barrier as one big, blank canvas.”

Andy King, vice chairman of #saveourtown, added: “Power Court will, in time, massively change our home town for the better and, while we have campaigned very hard for this regeneration, the physical changes that will emerge are just a part of the transformation tale.

“Now is the time for us Lutonians to start viewing ourselves in a new light.

“We’re a wonderfully diverse and creative community, but for years people have tried to tell us otherwise.

“We can change this perception. The Power in Paint project will make a big contribution to the way others see us and the way we see ourselves.”

Any artists wishing to get involved are asked to email info@littleredcreativestudios.com. Little Red Creative Studios will be in touch with an application form and can provide a lanyard or pass, giving permission to create artworks on the Power Court hoarding boards.