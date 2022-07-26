Praise for firefighters in blaze near Luton Airport

Lester Jay, who took a video of the blaze, paid tribute to the fire crews who brought it under control.
He said there was a huge field fire near Tea Green, with the warm windy weather causing the fire to spread at an incredible speed.
"Well done to Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service for containing the fire and swiftly bringing it under control,” he said.
It was one of several field fires Bedfordshire fire crews tackled close to London Luton Airport as temperatures reached 30C on Sunday.
Temperatures reached 30C (86F). It followed on from the extreme heat earlier in the week when temperatures in the area reached more than 40C, with advice to never leave barbecues unattended and to make sure all smoking equipment is extinguished to reduce the risks of fires which can spread quickly in the open.