Pregnant woman and her brother assaulted in Luton

A pregnant woman and her brother were assaulted in Luton town centre on Wednesday (April 4) and Bedfordshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

At approximately 3.30pm, the two victims were walking in Chapel Street when they were passed by two people, described as white men. One of the suspects pushed passed the woman, and after a brief exchange of words, she and her brother were assaulted. After initially leaving the scene, one of the suspects returned and further assaulted the woman’s brother.

Investigating Officer Daniel Young, said: “This was a nasty attack on a family who were just shopping in Luton but ended their afternoon in hospital. If anyone was in the area at the time and saw the attack, please come forward to help us with our enquiries.”

Please call 101 quoting crime reference number C/15296/18 if you have any information. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report online via the online reporting system.