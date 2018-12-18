Presents donated to young carers in Bedfordshire this Christmas

Young carers in Bedfordshire will receive an extra gift this year after an appeal by a woman from Kensworth sparked a flood of donations.

Diane Adams, from the East London Foundation Trust’s Bedfordshire Wellbeing Service in Leighton Buzzard, decided to ask her colleagues to donate a present to children from the age of six to 17 who are carers for their disabled parents, instead of doing secret Santa at work.

Diane went on to ask her family and friends to donate presents to the cause and she has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response. She said: “I want to thank everyone who has donated, we have had a lot of donations from the Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard colleagues and their families and friends. I thought we might get maybe 20 presents but we have around 85, which is amazing. I did not expect this response from people when I suggested it, I have been overwhelmed by people’s generosity.

“We had so many donations from local businesses, in particular, I would like to thank Luton Town Football Club, Wilko, Halfords, Aldi, TK Max, Studio J, Papa Johns, Market Cross, Chez Jerome in Dunstable, both local shops in Kensworth, and Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Homebase, Halfords in Leighton Buzzard. I am really glad I suggested it and I will definitely do it again next year.”

Diane also organised a raffle to raise money for presents.

Carers in Bedfordshire support unpaid family carers in the county.