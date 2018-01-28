Primary school children learn enterprise skills at The Mall Luton

Children from Beechwood Primary School visited The Mall, Luton with the aim of developing their enterprise skills in a retail environment with social enterprise group, Enabling Enterprise.

Children aged between seven and 11 years old put the activities they had been learning at school into practice at The Mall, with guidance from mall staff volunteers Laura, Lavinia, Tracey and Alan.

The pupils began by interviewing the volunteers to learn about their roles and were given a tour of the shopping centre.

Then the children were asked to design and develop a unique attraction for The Mall under a tight deadline.

The teams had to present their ideas and work in front of the panel of judges.

The visit was in conjunction with the Enabling Enterprise, which aims to equip young people with the skills, experiences and aspirations to succeed later in life.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “It was good fun, the whole day flowed really well and there was a good structure, clearly focused on the skills.”

It was the first time that students from mixed years worked together in teams. Beechwood’s assistant headteacher, Kelly Mayles, commented: “I think mixing up the age groups worked really well.”