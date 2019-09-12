Prince Harry delighted as 60 Luton school pupils show off their rugby skills!

Pupils from across Luton gathered at Lealands High school this morning as the Duke of Sussex to mark the school's members of the Rugby Football Union's All School's Programme,

During the visit 60 students took part in touch rugby games and skills sessions.

The Duke posed with young rugby players

In addition to Lealands High School, four other schools on the programme, Challney Boys School, The Chiltern Academy, Lea Manor High School and Stopsley High School also took part.

As well as meeting teachers and students from the above schools, The Duke met with members of Denbigh High School and Rokeby High School to learn about the positive impact rugby has had on them and their schools.

He also met with volunteers from local rugby clubs in Luton.

The Duke became Patron of the All Schools programme in 2013, and became Patron of the RFU in 2017. His Royal Highness is a passionate supporter of the sport and the benefits it can provide for young people.

The Duke threw a rugby ball for pupils

Lealands High School headteacher John Burridge said: "It’s fantastic for the whole school, local rugby and the local community that The Duke of Sussex has visited Luton today to celebrate Lealands High School becoming the 750th school to join the RFU’s All Schools Programme.

"I believe that rugby is a sport for all and that participating in the RFU’s rugby programme will provide positive benefits to our students.

"It’s also great that we were joined by students and staff from four other local schools on the All School programme, Challney Boys School, The Chiltern Academy, Lea Manor High School and Stopsley High School, as well local rugby clubs and representatives from Denbigh High School and Rokeby High School, who are alumni of the programme.

"It’s been a wonderful day for Lealands and Luton."

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the RFU, added: “We are immensely proud that The Duke of Sussex was able to help us celebrate reaching the 750th milestone target for this programme.

"It is great that we had the opportunity to include the pupils and teachers from a new cluster of schools, along with two schools who have graduated from the programme, and their link clubs.

“Rugby is a sport for all and, through the All Schools programme, a positive legacy has been created for children in 750 schools in England through rugby and its core values, making school life happier and healthier, reducing anti-social behaviour, enhancing learning and increasing self-esteem.

"We aim to continue growing participation in rugby in the future.”