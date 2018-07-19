Programme of roadworks to improve Luton’s roads

Luton Council plan to resurface some of the town’s worst roads between July and October.

The council will be carrying out a programme of carriageway resurfacing to treat a number of roads in Luton.

The impact of the coldest winter since 2012 has meant the number of potholes significantly increased with more appearing in the first three months of the year, than the whole of last year. The council has been working to fill the potholes which is a temporary solution.

The upcoming carriageway surfacing works is designed to treat some of the worst roads surfaces and prevent potholes forming on road surfaces that are beginning to crack.

Cllr Paul Castleman said: “Maintaining the roads is essential to ensure that they are kept in good condition for road users and these works follow concerns raised locally about the condition of the road surface.

“The programme has been designed to minimise disruption, however the closure of any road in Luton will have some impact for the travelling public.”

Residents will be notified by leaflets and information boards will be placed on the affected roads.

The following roads are scheduled for treatment in July.

Kingsway will be closed from La Porte Way to Dunstable Road, from Monday, July 23, for three days, from 8am till 6pm.

Sundon Park Road will be closed between Sundon Arch to Fourth Avenue, from Thursday, July 26, for two days, from 9.30am till 3.30pm.

Ashcroft Road will be closed from Hitchin Road to just past Wigmore Lane Roundabout, from Monday, July 30, for four days from 9.30am till 3.30pm.

The surface of the carriageway takes a few weeks to weather and bed in by road users.

Residents are asked not to park on the road while the works are taking place.

The roads below are also scheduled for treatment:

- Old Bedford Road, from Reginald Street to Hucklesby Way, on October 22, for two nights, from 8pm till 5am.

- Tennyson Road, between London Road to Albert Road, on August 6, for three days, from 8am till 6pm.

- Eaton Green Road, from Wigmore Lane to Colwell Rise, on August 9, for two nights, from 8pm till 5am.

- Cheapside, on August 13, from 8pm till 5am.

- Silver Street, August 14, from 8pm till 5am.

- Dallow Road, from St Peters Road to Kingsway, on August 15, for four nights, from 8pm till 5am.

- New Bedford Road, Telford Way Gyratory, from September 24, till September 26, from 8pm till 5am.

- Mill Street, from Old Bedford Road to past the junction of Guildford Street, on September 27, from 8pm till 5am.

- Adelaide Street, from August 20, till August 22, from 8am till 6pm.

- Sherwood Road, from August 23, for seven days, from 8am till 6pm.

- Bishopscote Road, at the junction with St Margarets Avenue, on August 29, for two days, from 8am till 6pm.

- Biscot Road, from Biscot Mill roundabout to Cavendish Road, on October 2, for three days, from 9.30am till 3.30pm.

- Stockingstone Road, from Felstead Way to Elmwood Crescent, on October 5, for five nights, from 8pm till 5am.

- Selbourne Road, from Maidenhall Road to Stratford Road, from October 10, till October 12, from 8am till 6pm.

- Capability Green, at the roundabout, on September 17, for five nights from 8pm till 5am.

The dates and times are subject to change and residents are asked to look at the advanced warning boards for up to date times of closure.