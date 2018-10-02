Proposal to build new park and homes next to Wandon Park

Luton Council is proposing to create a new public park with a sports and play area next to Wandon Park, in Wigmore.

In addition, Foxdell Homes, the council’s own housing development company is proposing that the land straddling Telscombe Way and Hayling Drive, is used for a mixed tenure development for new homes.

Tom Shaw, Portfolio Holder for Housing, said: “Housing and new public parks are an essential part of our inclusive growth strategy, ensuring that Luton is a good place to live and thrive. We need to ensure that we are providing good quality housing that is accessible and affordable for all of those within the borough.”

The council is holding a consultation about the proposed development on Wandon Park on Thursday, October 4, from 10.30am till 7pm at Putteridge High School.

For more Information visitwww.luton.gov.uk/consult.