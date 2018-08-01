Proud Luton and Dunstable winners at SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Luton and Dunstable celebrated success at the 2018 SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

The big night was held on July 5 at the Park Inn, Bedford.

Pride of Dunstable. Credit: SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

Overall Winner, Aviva Day Spa and Academy - Luton

THSP Risk Management Best New Business, Winner : The Media Snug, Luton

Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Winner: James Randall – Etree - Houghton Regis

Noah Enterprise Not for Profit Business of the Year, Groundwork East - Luton

The Bell, Studham. Credit: SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Basepoint Luton Business of the Year, Winner: Aviva Day Spa and Academy; Runner Up: DCS Voice and Vision

Dunstable Business of the Year, Winner: Spicer and Co Chartered Accountants; Runner Up: The Bell in Studham

FM World High Growth Business of the Year, Winner: AllenDay - Dunstable

Networking Group of the Year, Winner: The Pride of Dunstable

Kathy Doran. Credit: SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

Business Woman of the Year, Winner: Devi Kolli- Ai Solve - Luton; Runner Up: Kathy Doran, of Morestaff - Dunstable

Cowley Holmes Best Customer Service, Runner Up: AllenDay

Pub of the Year, Winner : The Bell in Studham.

Aviva posted on Facebook: “This particular award was out of our comfort zone; we were up against many amazing businesses but we believed we had a good chance!”

Kathy, of Morestaff, said: “I am delighted to have shared this night with my team.”