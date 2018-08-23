Putteridge High School receive highest GCSE grades in over a decade

Students at Putteridge High School are celebrating today after receiving their long-awaited GCSE results.

The school, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, recorded impressive results as 64% of students achieved a level 9 – 4 in both English and Maths. This is an improvement of 14% on last year.

Putteridge High School

Danny Kayani and Katie Armour were among the top performing students. Danny achieved level 8s and 9s including the top level 9 in all three sciences and mathematics, while Katie achieved level 8s and 9s, as well as a B grade in ‘A’ Level Creative Writing.

David Graham, Headteacher at Putteridge High, said: “I could not be more proud of the students. The school has been on a 3 year journey of rapid improvement. These results are a product of immense hard work from students and staff alike. I am delighted with the results and it is clear Putteridge High is now firmly back as an exciting and high achieving school for the community which it serves.”

“Our English, maths and science results were fantastic, which ensures students attending Putteridge High now have far greater life chances. These results demonstrate further improvements from last year and support the growing popularity of this strong community School.”

“My thanks go to our hugely supportive parents and the local community, without which these results would not have been possible.”

The Putteridge High open evening is scheduled for 2nd October 2018. Find out more about Putteridge High School by visiting www.putteridgehigh.org