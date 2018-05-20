Qualification makes Luton-based Lui one of the best

A technician from Luton-based cosmetic vehicle repair specialist company Revive! is celebrating becoming one of the most highly qualified technicians in his field.

Revive! specialises in repairing minor scuffs and scrapes to vehicle bodywork and alloy wheels. Employee Lui D’Edpiro is the latest member of the Luton team to achieve full Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) accreditation, which means he has a very high level of expertise and industry knowledge.

Organised by the IMI, the accreditation involves a series of practical assessments and a knowledge test, all under strict exam conditions.

Lui said: “Any tradesperson who is serious about the quality of their work knows that there is always more to learn. I’m proud of this achievement. Developing my skills and keeping up with changes in the industry – such as new products and techniques – is important to me. Having an industry recognised IMI accreditation gives our customers the assurance that we’re at the top of our game.”