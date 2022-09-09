Queen Elizabeth: Books of Condolence will open tomorrow in Bedford, Luton and Central Beds

Books of Condolence will be open from 9am tomorrow (Saturday) at various locations throughout the county for people to pay their respects to the Queen.

You’ll be able to sign the book at the main reception areas at Bedford Borough Council, Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council (Priory House) as well as in Harpur Suite, Bedford,

Offices at council buildings will remain open from 8am to 5pm until the day after the funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II by Dorothy Wilding

The chief executive of Central Bedfordshire Council, as clerk to the Lieutenancy, and on behalf of HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, the mayors of Bedford and Luton Borough Councils, the chairman of Central Bedfordshire Council and councillors and officers of all three authorities, the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Bedfordshire Police, have all said how deeply saddened they are at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said: “It is with great sadness we learnt of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“On behalf of everyone at Bedfordshire Police, I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this extraordinarily sad time.

Flag flying at half mast at Beds Police HQ

“Her Majesty has been an inspiration to so many during her incredible 70-year reign, especially during times of uncertainty.

“As Crown Servants, this is a particularly poignant moment for our policing family and we will be flying the flags at our premises at half-mast during the national period of mourning.

“I understand that Her Majesty’s death will affect many across the county and we are preparing to support our communities over the coming days as we come together to remember our Queen.

“We would urge anyone who is feeling particularly saddened by this news to reach out to one of the many agencies available to support.”

Bedfordshire Police and crime commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, said: "I share the sadness of people across the country and around the world at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"She is an iconic and inspiring figure who has been a constant source of reassurance and strength for generations.