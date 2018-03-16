Queen of Skulls reigns in Dunstable

Make no bones about it, The Queen of Skulls (QoS) is making a statement in Dunstable, as the determined businesswoman hopes to inspire mothers to follow their dreams.

Alternative designer, Skye Hall, 35, takes ethically sourced animal skeletons and turns them into stunning pieces of art, hoping the creatures’ spirits can continue to be admired and appreciated for many years to come.

Tribute necklace

Skye, who has had “a lifelong passion for dark art and skulls” started QoS in 2016, after she had her second child.

She said: “I would say that a major inspiration for starting QoS was a kind of self-preservation; the role of becoming a mother is so incredibly demanding that I think new mums often feel that they are at serious risk of losing their own identity.”

Juggling work with children’s schedules, Skye has received an “overwhelmingly positive” following.

She said: “My favourite design is a large steampunk and lace water buffalo skull.

Skye and her father

“I began this piece shortly before unexpectedly losing my beloved father, Neil Haemish Conacher, at the end of 2016 due to a stroke - throwing myself into the artwork felt like a therapeutic escape from grief.

“He told me from a very young age that I could do absolutely anything if I put my mind to it.”

Skye lives with husband Liam, 35 and her children Indigo, four, and Phoenix, two.

The exhibition is open until April 30 at Absolutely ShabbyLass, Dunstable Street: Tues, Wed and Thurs, 10am - 4.30pm; Fri and Sat 10am - 5pm and Sun: 11am - 4pm.

Skye and 'Haemish-Hornbeam', created in memory of her father.

> queenofskulls.co.uk