Rail boss quits while rail chaos continues

The chief executive of Govia Thameslink Railway has resigned.

Charles Horton has quit after widespread criticism over delays and cancellations to services.

In a letter to staff, Charles Horton it is believed he said the company had been going through some “very challenging” times in recent weeks.

Bedford and Luton commuters have been among those who have experienced these “very challenging” times; later this month they will have their third new timetable in the space of two months.

Bedford and Kempston MP Mohammad Yasin said: “This is just another example of official being able to walk away from the almighty mess that they have created.

“Commuters don’t want resignations - they want a rail service that works, with services that arrive and leave when they’re supposed to, and timetables that mean they can get and from work each day.”

The Labour MP also highlighted the loss of Bedford’s intercity services to and from London at peak times. This made the recent changes to timetables extremely popular even before its failed introduction.

Mr Yasin added: “We need the industry to work together to re-introduce East Midlands peak time trains to Bedford and Luton.”