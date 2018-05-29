Ramadan brings Luton communities together to help local charities

As Muslims around the world are fasting during the hours of daylight, the Luton News spoke to Discover Islam to find out all about Ramadan and why it’s so important...

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which follows the lunar cycle, and started on May 17 after confirmation of a new moon sighting.

The special month is when the Qur’an was first revealed to the final Messenger, the Prophet Muhammad, the holy book “a guide for life from the One who knows us best”, and believed by Muslims to be the “final, unadulterated record of God’s message”.

Abdul Ghafoor, volunteer at Discover Islam, said: “Ramadan is a month for gratitude and reception - we want to be better people and reflect on what we have been given.

“During Ramadan, fasting takes place, meaning you can’t have food or drink from dawn until dusk; that’s nothing between 3am until the sun sets at about 9pm.

“As well as no food or drink, it also means no lewd or inappropriate behaviour, no gossiping, back-biting, or arguments, and no intimate relations between husband and wife. It is a time to be focussed and appreciate all the blessings given to you.”

As well as Ramadan being a period for reflection and self-discipline, it is also a reminder of those less fortunate in the community.

Sufian Sadiq, chair of Discover Islam, said: “We are encouraging people to skip lunch and donate dinner money to Luton Foodbank; you can drop money and food off at the Discover Islam centre.

“We are also inviting residents - whatever their background or faith - to attend a joint Iftar with their local Muslim community. There will be an introduction to fasting from Discover Islam, prayer, and after that a meal will be served. It’s a time to bring communities together.”

You can bring ‘Foodbank fastathon’ donations to Discover Islam at the end of the first week of Ramadan.

It is a good opportunity for offices to work together, and as well as the Luton Foodbank you could choose to donate to your company’s charity or one of a personal choice.

Community Iftars:

Iftar is the act of ‘breaking fast’ at 9pm, involving a meal.

Hockwell Ring Masjid June 1;

Farley Hill Mosque or Leagrave Hall Mosque June 2;

Suffatul Islam Luton June 8.

All take place between 8.30pm -9.30pm. To confirm a place: discoverramadan@gmail.com