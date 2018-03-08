Ravneet and Puddle Ducks scoop splashing win for Luton and Dunstable!

The hardworking owner of a Luton and Dunstable swimming company is delighted to have been awarded ‘National Franchisee of the Year’.

Ravneet Bermi who manages Puddle Ducks West Hertfordshire, Luton and Dunstable, was thrilled to win the prize at the company’s annual conference and awards ceremony recently held at the De Vere Cranage Estate in Cheshire.

Ravneet accepted her prize from public speaker, Catherine Sandland, and the businesswoman fought off tough competition as Puddle Ducks has 35 offices across the UK.

Ravneet said: “This is an amazing achievement for our company and I would love to thank each and every one of our little swimmers and their families for their continued support and loyalty.

“We have a dream team that work incredibly hard to ensure that the Puddle Ducks journey and experience is the very best.

“Here’s to another fabulous year!”

The businesswoman has been a Puddle Ducks franchisee for nearly four years, and now has lessons in seven pools, her reputation going from strength to strength.

The team, of 13 members, help teach and organise ninety four swimming sessions a week for their 600 “little swimmers”, with lessons taught by experts who have undergone extensive training, focussing on teaching “independent swimming” in a nurturing environment.

Ravneet hails from Hemel Hempstead and her classes take place locally in DW Fitness, Dunstable, Lady Zia Wernher Hydrotherapy Pool, Ashcroft Road, Luton, Lealands High School, Luke’s Place Hydrotherapy Pool, Putteridge Park, and Harpenden Swimming Pool.

>https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/west-hertfordshire-luton-dunstable