Reckless driver spared prison after causing NINE vehicle crash in Luton

A dangerous driver has been given a suspended sentence after causing a nine vehicle collision in Luton.

Mohammed Rahman-Hamza, 20, of Old Bedford Road, appeared at Luton Crown Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to a single count of dangerous driving.

Rahman-Hamza had recklessly driven a Volkswagen Polo on Dallow Road on September 23, 2018, and caused a crash involving eight other vehicles.

He was given a ten month sentence suspended for two years, 200 hours of unpaid work, a six month curfew between 8pm and 6am, and banned from driving for 30 months with an extended retest.