‘Reckless’ Luton man jailed for arson after setting his own house on fire

A man has been jailed for nearly two years after setting fire to his own house in Luton.

Phillip Waters, 61, pleaded guilty to arson and yesterday (Thursday) received a 21-month custodial sentence.

In the early hours of Tuesday, January 23, Waters set fire to his own house in Harlestone Close and endangered the lives of others who were asleep in bed at the time.

Detective Constable Ben Stone said: “I hope this sentence serves as a warning to people who carry out these kind of reckless acts, which put other people’s lives in danger.

“Offences like this will always be taken seriously and we will continue to ensure these crimes are thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice, in order to help prevent further offences.”