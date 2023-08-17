Recognise a local hero as part of the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards
The annual event aims to showcase the achievements of people and organisations that go above and beyond in their commitment to enhancing the lives of others.
“The awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise the contributions from those who do good and make a difference,” said Mostaque Koyes, of awards organisers Community Interest Luton.
“We would encourage everyone to help us share the stories of these amazing people who work tirelessly within our communities to positively impact upon the lives of others.”
There are 20 Awards categories for 2023, including Arts Award, Young Hero and the Mark West DEI Award.
The awards have been going for 14 years, and in this time, have raised in excess of £1 million for good causes.
With the cost of living crisis continuing to hit many in our town, the nominated cause this year is Luton Foodbank.
Mostaque added: “As in the previous 14 years, the Awards will celebrate the wonderful efforts of people from around the region, and in so doing, raise vital funds for a great cause.
“Working with valued local partners and business supporters, we are proud to support such an important charity as Luton Foodbank through the awards.”
Liz Stringer, Chair of Luton Foodbank, said: “I want to thank Mostaque and his wonderful team at Community Interest Luton, as well as the very many businesses who support the Awards. We are deeply appreciative for your support.”
THE LUTON & BEDFORDSHIRE COMMUNITY AWARDS 2022
Pictured are Claire Jackson who won the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work for Caraline, a charity dedicated to those with eating disorders.
Also pictured are the two joint winners of the Young Hero Award, Chloe Gifoli and Ethan Veal.
You can find out more and access the nomination form by https://www.ciluton.co.uk/awards-nomination/ or by emailing [email protected].
The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday 27 August 2023, with the Awards taking place in the autumn.
Over the years, the Awards have sponsored numerous charities and causes, including Level Trust and Children with Cancer.
Last year, the awards raised vital funds for the Keep Luton Warm initiative, which received £47,000 to support those experiencing difficulties. ENDS