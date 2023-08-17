Recognise a local hero as part of the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards

The annual event aims to showcase the achievements of people and organisations that go above and beyond in their commitment to enhancing the lives of others.

“The awards are a wonderful opportunity to recognise the contributions from those who do good and make a difference,” said Mostaque Koyes, of awards organisers Community Interest Luton.

“We would encourage everyone to help us share the stories of these amazing people who work tirelessly within our communities to positively impact upon the lives of others.”

Ethan Veal, joint winner of the Young Hero Award at the Awards 2022

There are 20 Awards categories for 2023, including Arts Award, Young Hero and the Mark West DEI Award.

The awards have been going for 14 years, and in this time, have raised in excess of £1 million for good causes.

With the cost of living crisis continuing to hit many in our town, the nominated cause this year is Luton Foodbank.

Mostaque added: “As in the previous 14 years, the Awards will celebrate the wonderful efforts of people from around the region, and in so doing, raise vital funds for a great cause.

Claire Jackson, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, at the Awards 2022

“Working with valued local partners and business supporters, we are proud to support such an important charity as Luton Foodbank through the awards.”

Liz Stringer, Chair of Luton Foodbank, said: “I want to thank Mostaque and his wonderful team at Community Interest Luton, as well as the very many businesses who support the Awards. We are deeply appreciative for your support.”

THE LUTON & BEDFORDSHIRE COMMUNITY AWARDS 2022

Pictured are Claire Jackson who won the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work for Caraline, a charity dedicated to those with eating disorders.

Chloe Gifoli, joint winner of the Young Hero at the Awards 2022

Also pictured are the two joint winners of the Young Hero Award, Chloe Gifoli and Ethan Veal.

You can find out more and access the nomination form by https://www.ciluton.co.uk/awards-nomination/ or by emailing [email protected].

The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday 27 August 2023, with the Awards taking place in the autumn.

Over the years, the Awards have sponsored numerous charities and causes, including Level Trust and Children with Cancer.