Record turn out for Luton care home’s Easter fun day

More than 300 people enjoyed an Easter fun day at Little Bramingham Farm care home on Saturday, April 6.

Children enjoyed a mobile petting farm and took part in an Easter egg hunt, there was a special appearance from the Easter bunny, who spent the day handing out treats.

The Easter bunny was at the care home's Easter fun day

Care Home Manager Emma Lawrance said that her team were delighted with how the event went and the turn out, 382 people visited the care home on Leamington Road.

She said: “It was a wonderful day, full of fun and laughter – the cute animals at the mobile farm were a real hit with the children!

“It’s great to have the space to set up a day like this – complete with the bouncy castle, an outdoor concert and the mobile farm. We love making good use of our lovely grounds.

“Our residents loved meeting the kids and enjoying the music and festivities going on around them.

“It’s always a treat to invite the local community in to have a look around and to find out a bit more about what life is like at Little Bramingham Farm. We’ve had some lovely feedback from our visitors.”