Register to help save lives through organ donation

Families in Bedfordshire are being urged to talk during Organ Donation Week as new figures show 23 people from the county have died waiting for a transplant in the last five years.

NHS Blood and Transplant wants people to tell their families that they want to save lives through organ donation. Last year, 54 people in the county had their lives saved by a transplant.

During Organ Donation Week (September 3 to 9), the NHS is urging families to talk about donation with the message – ‘Words Save Lives’. Councils and organisations around the country are lighting buildings pink, which is the colour of the donor card, in support of the organ donation campaign.

Anthony Clarkson, Interim Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “It’s tragic that so many people from Bedfordshire have died waiting for a transplant – what is shocking is that many of those lives could have been saved, had more families agreed to donate organs. We need more families in Bedfordshire to say yes to organ donation, so that more lives can be saved.”

To register visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk.