Bedfordshire Police have renewed their appeal for information about a missing 17-year-old from Luton.

Frrok has been missing from him address in Luton since April 17.

He is described as 5'10", of slim build with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Frrok was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, dark trainers, a black cap and carrying a black rucksack.