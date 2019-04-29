Repair work on the Chapel Viaduct flyover in Luton scheduled to start on Wednesday

Motorists are advised that repair work is due to start on Chapel Viaduct flyover on Wednesday, May 1.

There will be road closures in place for ten nights and a signed diversion will be on site throughout this time. The road will be closed from Stuart Street to Castle Street roundabout between 8pm and 6am from Wednesday, for five nights. The road will be closed in the other direction from Castle Street roundabout to the junction of Cardiff Road between 8pm and 6am from the 8 May for five nights.

Nicola Monk, Interim Corporate Director for Place and Infrastructure said: “We will be working with our contractor to ensure that any disruptions are kept to a minimum and the works completed in the shortest time possible. However, there may be some delays and drivers are asked to consider this when planning their journeys.”

For all enquiries regarding these works call the council’s contractor VolkerHighways on 01582 693462.