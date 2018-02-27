Residential home is Good

A residential home that cares for people with mental health needs in Luton has been rated Good by the Care Quality Commission.

The latest inspection on 104 Tennyson Road was carried out by CQC in December, under Section 60 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008, to check whether the provider was meeting the legal regulations associated with the Act.

The residential home was rated Good in the five areas inspected by the CQC, Is the service safe, Is the service effective, Is the service caring, Is the service responsive, and Is the service well led.

The report said: “People using the service felt safe.

“Staff had received training to enable them to recognise signs and symptoms of abuse and felt confident in how to report them.

“People had risk assessments in place to enable them to be as independent as they could be in a safe manner.

“Staff knew how to manage risks to promote people’s safety, and balanced these against people’s rights to take risks and remain independent.

“Effective recruitment processes were in place and followed by the service. Staff were not offered employment until satisfactory checks had been completed.

“Medicines were managed safely.

“Staff provided care and support in a caring and meaningful way. They knew the people who used the service well.”