Residents of tower block flats in Luton allowed to return home following fatal fire

Residents of the Green Court tower block in Luton have been able to return to their homes following a fatal fire on Thursday (21/4). Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Around 100 residents were evacuated following the blaze at the Green Court flats in Hockwell Ring in which a man, of 50, lost his life.

Eight people including one police officer were injured and taken to hospital.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed the flats were safe to re-enter from 7.30pm last night except those on the 13th and 14th floor, closest to the fire which broke out at 4am on Thursday, April 21.

A post of the Police Facebook page stated: “We're pleased to confirm that residents will be able to return to their flats between the ground floor and 12th floor.

“The 13th and 14th floors remain closed off at this time and we're working with partners to support those affected.

“There will be an ongoing police presence at the scene

“We'd like to thank all of those who have been displaced since the early hours of the morning for their ongoing patience and appreciate how difficult today has been for them."

The tower block was completely evacuated by the emergency services after the fire broke out.

A man, in his 50s, from Luton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bedfordshire Police officers and a team of 24 firefighters, plus paramedics, remained at the scene throughout the day to ensure residents were looked after at a nearby community centre.