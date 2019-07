Luton reidents have been told to keep their windows and doors shut after a large fire broke out over two sheds.

The incident took place in Beechwood Road earlier this morning.

Beechwood Road fire

A Beds Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Residents in the Beechwood Rd area of Luton are asked to close windows and doors as firefighters tackle a fire involving two sheds.

"There’s a lot of smoke which isn’t very nice to breathe in, so please do what you can to avoid it."