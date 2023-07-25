88-year-old retired NHS nurse, Ann Hicks, took a trip down memory lane when her care home, Thorn Springs, invited the local community to their NHS Big Tea party in honour of the service’s 75th Anniversary.

Ann knew she wanted to be a nurse from a young age, joining the Red Cross at just ten years old in 1944. In 1952, Ann was accepted for nurse training at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she worked for three years until she became a qualified State Registered Nurse in 1955.

After marrying her husband David in 1956, the pair decided to start a family, welcoming their first daughter in 1959. Ann chose to take a break from her career in nursing to raise her family – they had three daughters.

Having moved the family to Dunstable, Ann returned to her nursing career in 1971 at Luton’s Childrens Annex as a Senior Staff Nurse and Night Sister. She later became a phlebotomist in 1979 until she retired. Ann said: “I always wanted to be a nurse because it felt very natural to look after people. I am glad we can celebrate that it has been 75 years and how much support the NHS has been able to give to people over all these years.”

During the NHS Big Tea party at Thorn Springs, Ann shared her journey as a nurse with her fellow residents and community members as everyone came together to enjoy homemade cakes, refreshments and raise money for NHS charities.

The staff at Thorn Springs also presented Ann with a thank you card and gift for her dedication to nursing throughout her life.

Katie Hughes, the home manager at Thorn Springs, said: “We’re so thankful to our residents, their families and our community for helping us to support the NHS during our Big Tea party. The NHS is an invaluable service and we’re grateful to be able to show our appreciation for all that they do, and hearing Ann’s memories of being a nurse made the day even more special.”

To continue to show their appreciation, Thorn Springs is inviting key workers into the home for their weekly Blue Light Breakfast. Katie Hughes continued: “Every Wednesday from 9am until 10.30am, we’re welcoming all key workers to enjoy some delicious breakfast treats to start their day right! This is our way of saying thank you for the hard work and dedication they show to keep our community safe every day.”

To find out more, please call Thorn Springs on 01582 218560 or email [email protected]. You can also visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk or follow Thorn Springs on Facebook.