Residents at a Dunstable care home put smiles on children’s faces when they introduced them to the toys of yesteryear in a celebration of retro playthings.

The joyful day at Caddington Grove Care Home, on London Road saw delighted residents invite their grandchildren to the home for the event to share stories and memories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The retro toys included spinning tops, a giant spring slinky, chatter telephone and a wonderful old Jack in the Box.

Children enjoying the retro toy event

Resident, Margaret Barton, aged 75, said: “It was lovely to see children’s faces when they saw toys they had not experienced before.

“The children were very curious about the toys and took a long time playing with them.”

Resident Joan Loxton invited her great grandchildren to enjoy the event. They were brought along by Joan’s daughter Wendy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “Some of the toys certainly brought back some lovely memories and it was also lovely to see a whole new generation enjoy the same things.”

Enjoying the retro activity at Caddington Grove, resident Barbara Illic

Caddington Grove Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach, Andy Matthews said: “Residents had the chance to discuss toys and memories from their childhood.

“We also had a display of old Christmas stocking fillers which some residents happily shared with their great grandchildren, who were invited in to try out these old classic toys.

“Remarkably, the children were totally engrossed for some hours. The old Jack in the Box was very popular, along with a noddy dog, spinning top and an array of teddy bears and dolls.

Advertisement

Advertisement