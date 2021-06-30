REVEALED: Best and worst of Luton's GP surgeries as rated by you

Even before the pandemic, GPs said they were over-stretched and under pressure.

But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Luton and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Luton area which were voted the best and worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good', 'fairly good', 'fairly poor' and 'very poor'.

1. Ashcroft Practice In first place is Ashcroft Practice, which was rated 'very good' by 74% of patients, 'fairly good' by 24%, while less than 0% rated it 'very poor'.

2. Pastures Way Surgery In second place, Pastures Way Surgery was rated 'very good' by 47% of patients and 'fairly good' by 36%. Just 2% rated it 'very poor'.

3. Neville Road Surgery Neville Road Surgery was rated 'very good' by 54% of patients and 'fairly good' by 33%. Some 6% rated it 'fairly poor' and 2% said 'very poor'.

4. Leagrave Surgery Leagrave Surgery was rated 'very good' by 38% of patients and fairly good by 45%. Some 3% rated it 'fairly poor' and 1% said 'very poor'.