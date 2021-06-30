REVEALED: Best and worst of Luton's GP surgeries as rated by you
We can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in Luton and surrounding areas based on ratings provided by patients.
Even before the pandemic, GPs said they were over-stretched and under pressure.
But it appears that the vast majority of us are happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.
The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Luton and beyond.
Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).
Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.
Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Luton area which were voted the best and worst by you.
Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good', 'fairly good', 'fairly poor' and 'very poor'.