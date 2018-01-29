Revealed: The Luton businesses with a ZERO food hygiene rating

These Luton restaurants, cafes, takeaways and businesses have all been given the worst possible food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

All of the 14 businesses with a hygiene rating of zero were inspected in 2017.

Some of the businesses listed have since closed.

Each business is given their hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority. The inspection criteria include:

- How hygienically the food is handled - how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.