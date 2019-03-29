Revving interest in Vauxhall’s history with Luton youth project

Vauxhall has partnered with Community Interest Luton to celebrate the proud history of the car industry in the town.

Supported by a £42,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the partners will lead a project involving 20 young Lutonians to explore the history of Vauxhall and its connections to the area from the 1960s to the present day.

Centred around the importance of the Vauxhall plant, it will also explore the developments in car manufacturing and how the brand’s vehicles have evolved throughout the decades.

“The Vauxhall Luton Plant is a key part of the town’s history, with huge economic benefits to the local area,” said Cherie Denton, Vauxhall’s community relations coordinator.

“With special access to historical material and the chance to speak face-to-face with workers at the Vauxhall plant, this is a truly unique opportunity for the young people involved in the project.”

The young visitors will have the chance to experience a tour of Vauxhall’s Heritage Centre, which houses a collection of 75 vehicles spanning the company’s entire history, and there will be an opportunity complete a tour of the Luton plant too.

The participants will then present their research at a special event.