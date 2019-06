Police were called out to a stabbing in Luton in the early hours of this morning.

A man was admitted to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in Ashcroft Road, Stopsley.

Police

A Beds Police spokesman said: "Ashcroft Road is currently closed while we investigate a stabbing.

"We were called at 4.20am this morning (Friday) after a man attended hospital with stab injuries.

"The man remains in hospital with serious injuries and an investigation is on-going."