Watch as the 226mph road legal car breaks a speed record at a Bedfordshire racetrack.

A road legal car, which can reach speeds of 226mph, broke the world street legal quarter-mile speed record at Santa Pod Raceway in Bedfordshire.

Red Victor 3 has a 3,000 horsepower V8 engine that can propel it from 0 to 60 in under a second, yet owner Andy Frost can still take it out for a spin around the streets of Wolverhampton.

Andy dedicated his life to the project, spending thousands converting a humble Vauxhall Victor into a speed demon.

Red Victor 3. | Ridiculous Rides

Shane Tecklenburg, Red Victor tuner, said: “Andy’s got everything invested in this. This is a 30 year project for him because realistically this started with Red Victor 1, the original red Victor which he bought as a VX4/90 way back whenever. So this is an evolution of that dream and he’s got every single thing in his life for 30 years invested in what’s sitting right behind you.”

Andy’s efforts once again paid off, when at the Santa Pod Raceway in Bedfordshire, the 53-year-old broke his own speed record by covering a quarter of a mile in just 6.4 seconds in 2013.

Andy’s world record was broken by an American team but he vowed to go even faster.