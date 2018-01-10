Road rage driver launched racist rant in Luton

A hate crime took place after a road traffic collision in Luton, when a male motorist intimidated a female driver by targeting her ethnicity.

The hate crime took place on Hillside Road, Luton, on Thursday (January 4).

Between 12.25pm and 12.45pm, the victim was involved in a road traffic collision on Hillside Road at the junction with Brook Street. Following the incident, the driver of one of the vehicles, a Citroen van, used offensive language directed towards the victim.

PC Simon Day, investigating, said: “This was a worrying incident in which the man has used offensive language to intimidate the victim targeting her ethnicity. Hate crime is unacceptable in our county and it won’t be tolerated.

“The incident happened on a busy street in Luton and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed it.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number C/440/2018. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.