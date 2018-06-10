Roar-some visitor at Luton primary school

Pupils at Southfield Primary School welcomed a new addition to the school after coming back from half term - a Tyrannosaurus Rex!

As part of Southfield’s Explorer’s Day, children were greeted at the school by huge footprints and began investigating the grounds to discover some large eggs.

After roaming the school in search of answers, children wrote about what they thought had happened and who or what could have made the footprints before settling down to assembly, which was interrupted by a special guest; Jam, the T- Rex responsible for the footprints.

Children were surprised yet delighted by their new visitor and some very brave pupils even re-enacted what it would have been like to be eaten by a dinosaur; laying on the ground while the T-Rex roared above them.

After greeting the pupils the T-Rex went off to explore the school grounds before making a special reappearance at home time; waving the children and parents off and shocking a few passers-by.

Sarah Pollard, headteacher at Southfield Primary School, said: “We would like to thank Teach Rex for letting Jam visit us for the day. Our pupils were fully immersed in the experience; thankfully the T-Rex had its tea before visiting so no pupils were harmed in the encounter!”