A Romanian man has been charged with grievous bodily harm over a vicious attack which took place in Luton in October 2017.

Nicolae Artan, 31, from Onesti, Bacau, was arrested in Romania and extradited back to the UK on Tuesday, May 9.

Mr Artan was charged yesterday (Wednesday) over the assault, which took place in Manchester Street on October 26, 2017.

He has been remanded in custody pending a future court appearance.