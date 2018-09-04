Romanian jailed 15 months for ‘appalling’ knife attack and threats to kill in Luton

A violent Romanian has been jailed for 15 months after slashing a man in Luton with a knife and making threats to kill.

Flavius Cristea, 38, of Reginald Street, was sentenced today at Luton Crown Court for the violent attack on June 28, which occurred after an argument about a mobile phone.

The court heard that Cristea became agitated after being asked to return the victim’s mobile phone. He grabbed a knife from the kitchen and used it to slash the victim’s arms and press it against his chest and neck while threatening to kill him.

After slashing the victim with the knife, he then used a laptop to hit him over the head. A member of the public saw the attack through a window and called police, who arrived and arrested Cristea.

Cristea received a 15-month sentence in total for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill and criminal damage.

PC Adam Hughes, investigating, said: “This was an appalling attack which left a man with nasty injuries and in genuine fear for his life.

“It was a violent assault which was only stopped by the arrival of police officers. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated. Hopefully the prison sentence will allow Cristea to reflect on his actions.”

In his statement the victim spoke about the impact this attack has on his life: “I remember the incident clearly and I often have nightmares about what happened. As a result of this incident I cannot trust people, which makes it more difficult (for me) to make new friends now.

“I would like to say thank you again to the person who called the police as without them doing this maybe I would not be alive today.

“I also wish to add that I am very grateful to the police officers who attended and helped me that night, they took care of me and saved my life.

“I hope that what happened to me will not happen to anyone ever again.”