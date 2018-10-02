Royal gift for couple on 75th anniversary

A Luton couple celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary had a wonderful surprise when Bedfordshire Lord-Lieutenant Helen Nellis dropped in with a card from the Queen and a beautiful bunch of flowers.

Nonagenarians Ernest and Rosamond Scott were lunching with family at the Woburn Hotel when the VIP guest arrived.

Their daughter, former council director Pam Garraway, said: “My parents couldn’t have been more delighted.

“They’re both 98 but still live independently.

“Mum cooks in their adapted Leagrave home and Dad has a carer in the morning.

“They’ve always had an optimistic view on life and work through any issues together. You could say they’re a glass half full kind of people.”

The Scotts also have a son, Peter, who flew in from the Philippines for the occasion. They have four grandchildren and are looking forward to their first great grandchild, expected in December.

They married at Trinity Church in Biscot in 1943 after meeting during the war, when Ernest’s family moved to Luton following the bombing of London’s East End.

After the visit, the Lord-Lieutenant said: “It was a pleasure to meet Mr and Mrs Scott and help them celebrate their anniversary

“Their strong marriage is supported by their loving family and friends and they are indeed a remarkable couple.”

>The traditional gift for a 75th wedding anniversary is diamonds or gold.