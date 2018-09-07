‘Rumours abound’ after Luton South CLP passes no confidence motion in MP Gavin Shuker

A councillor claims ‘rumours abound’ about the future of the Luton South consituency after local Labour Party representatives passed a motion of no confidence in MP Gavin Shuker.

The constituency Labour Party (CLP) – made up of representatives from local branches - met last night to discuss the matter, which was reportedly raised over comments Mr Shuker had made on Twitter. The Luton South MP has been a longtime critic of party leader Jeremy Corbyn and appeared on Newsnight this week to talk about divisions within the Labour Party.

Luton South CLP passed their motion with 33 votes in favour of the motion with five abstentions and only three voting to support the MP. It accompanied a brief statement: “This CLP has no confidence in Gavin Shuker MP.”

On Twitter, Central Beds Cllr Richard Stay suggested there were already potential challengers for the Luton South seat.

He tweeted: “Rumours abound that a senior member of @lutoncouncil is seeking to be nominated as the next @UKLabour candidate in Luton South, she would make an interesting choice.”

There are no direct consequences to the no confidence motion unless a trigger ballot is initiated – which would require party members in the wider Luton South constituency to vote.

Mr Shuker took to Twitter this morning, insisting he would remain as MP. He stated: “At a local Labour Party meeting last night a motion of no confidence in me was passed. It’s not part of any formal procedure, so it changes nothing about my role as Labour MP for Luton South.

“I’ve always been up front with my constituents; so I wanted you to know. I’m proud to be a Lutonian, representing Luton. So here’s my message for you:

“I’m really sorry a handful of people in the Labour Party want to overturn your vote of confidence in me last year. Their actions say far less about me - and you - than they do about the face of today’s Labour Party.

“I’ve not changed, but the Labour Party has.”