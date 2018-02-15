Running the marathon in dad’s memory

Three friends from Luton are running the London marathon to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Research Centre.

Aaron McSkimming, 48, his cousin Kevin McSkimming, 33, and Marc Hilton, will be taking on the 23-mile challenge in April in memory of Aaron’s dad who passed away after a two-year battle with prostate cancer in 2015.

Aaron, Kevin and Marc will be taking part in the London marathon to raise money for Prostate Cancer Research Centre

Aaron completed the London Marathon last year and raised £26,000 to help the organisation fund research that leads to new treatments for the advanced disease and a cure for prostate cancer.

He said: “We are hoping to raise £12,000 for the research centre, and raise awareness of the work they do, we have already reached £4,000. Hopefully the money we raise will help the Prostate Cancer Research Centre eventually find a cure for prostate cancer.

“Our chosen charity make you feel part of their team and we have been to Guy’s Hospital and met their researchers. They are looking at advancing hormone therapy and identifying the cancer stem cells to target them.

“I’m no scientist but it all seems very powerful and positive stuff they are doing, which makes us want to raise more money to ensure their work continues.

“The amount raised last year was amazing and will hopefully go towards making a difference in the fight against prostate cancer. Every person who donated should feel as proud as I did.

“Any amount donated will be gratefully received in attempting to beat this horrible disease.”

The trio have been training regularly for the marathon and recently completed a 10k race in London.

To help them reach their target visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/AaronKevinMarc.