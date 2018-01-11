Rylands Heath to play headline gig in Luton nightclub Edge

A Luton band is delighted to play its first ever headline gig at Edge nightclub just weeks after one of its tracks was named the UK’s best new song of 2017.

Rylands Heath, a duo comprised of best friends Jack Cowap and James Deacon, will be presenting ‘Mates’ a brand new live night at Edge, Park Street, on February 17 (8pm until late).

A spokesman said: “As the name suggests, the idea behind the night is to bring people together and help to showcase the evolving musical talent coming out of the Luton area.

“It promises to be an exciting night with headliners Rylands Heath being joined by fellow local talent Liam Rowlands and BBC Producer and DJ, Kelly Betts. It’s worth noting that the line-up is still being added to.”

Jack and James were also delighted when their track ‘West Coast’ was voted the Unsigned Music Award’s best new song of 2017, the awards hosted by website Best of British Unsigned .

> rylandsheath.com