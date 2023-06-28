Salon Owner, Katie Godfrey

A salon will be holding an ear piercing marathon to raise money for brain tumour researching in memory of a boy who captured the hearts of many.

Barton-le-Clay teenager Gorgeous George was known for his infectious smile and vibrant personality and inspired those around him with his warmth and determination.

But in April 2021, George began experiencing severe headaches and vomiting, initially diagnosed as migraines. After a series of medical appointments and tests, he was diagnosed with a 5cm Glioblastoma brain tumour.

George Fox

Throughout his courageous battle, George displayed immense strength and resilience. Despite enduring a 10-hour brain surgery, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy, he never lost his joyous spirit. Unfortunately, George's tumour proved to be highly aggressive, and on April 12, 2022, at the age of 13, Gorgeous George passed away, leaving a profound void in the lives of his family and friends.

To commemorate George's memory and continue the fight against brain tumours, KG Salon in Barton-le-Clay is organizing an ear-piercing marathon as a fundraiser. From July 25 to September 1, clients, friends, and family are invited to visit the salon for any ear-piercing service.

For each ear piercing conducted during this period, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Brain Tumour Research. KG Salon’s suppliers, Studex UK and Salon Serve have also kindly donated lots of stock to be able to perform the treatments and many free goodies for the children that get their ears pierced over the summer holidays.

Louise Fox, George's remarkable mother, shared a heartfelt message: "Our lives will never be the same; we are absolutely shattered and can only try and get through each day. We have decided to continue to fight, in George's memory, as until a cure is found, more families are facing this news every single day. We never ever thought this would happen to us; George was so healthy and happy. We as a family are campaigning because historically only 1% of cancer research funding goes towards Brain Tumour Research, yet it’s the biggest killing cancer of our children. We literally had no idea until we were in the middle of this nightmare how bad it is. We will continue to fight so that George’s life isn’t in vain."

KG Salon hopes to raise awareness and vital funds to support research efforts through the Ear Piercing Marathon. By participating in this event and spreading the word about the fundraiser, community members can directly contribute to the advancement of research and help prevent other families from enduring such heartbreak.

For those interested in supporting the cause without getting an ear piercing, a JustGiving page has been set up for online donations. Additionally, cash donations are welcomed at KG Salon throughout the fundraising period.

KG Salon extends its heartfelt gratitude to the community for their ongoing support. Together, they aim to make a significant difference in the lives of those affected by brain tumours.

To book your ear-piercing treatment please call the salon on 01582 883611. Or book online at www.kgsalons.com