Salvation Army launches ‘tattoo’ to spread awareness at charity shop in Luton

The Salvation Army is urging people to stand together with the victims of modern slavery by wearing a temporary tattoo and joining the campaign online using #WeAreNotForSale.

To mark Anti-Slavery Day on Thursday, October 18, special edition temporary tattoos will be available, for a £1 donation, from The Salvation Army charity shop on Wellington Street, Luton.

Proceeds from the donations will go the to the charity’s Victim Care Fund, supporting its work with survivors of modern slavery.

Director of Anti-Trafficking and Modern Slavery for The Salvation Army, Kathy Betteridge, believes the campaign will raise essential funds for the victims but also raise awareness of modern slavery.

She said: “We really want to encourage people to share this message, either by wearing the tattoo or by sharing it online with their friends and families.

“The more people who know this is happening, the more people will start to spot the signs and help those who have no voice.

“We all have a part to play and together we can be a voice for the voiceless. Victims are bought and sold, abused and exploited for sex, drug production, cheap labour and much more.

“We cannot allow this to continue. This is not okay. We are not for sale.”

Supporters are being encouraged to help The Salvation Army spread the message online by sharing photos of them wearing their temporary tattoos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the hashtag #WeAreNotForSale.