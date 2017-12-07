Santa’s visit to Luton for some festive fun

Shoppers were treated to a special Christmas visit from Santa, Mrs Claus and some walkabout entertainers in the town centre for some festive fun on Saturday. Luton Business Improvement District (BID) organised the visit and families enjoyed seeing Santa while shopping for Christmas.

The event is part of the BID’s objective to help create a vibrant town centre, a great visitor experience and a sense of pride in the town.

Diane Quick, BID director and centre manager of The Galaxy Centre said: “We had some fantastic feedback about our Santa in Luton event at the weekend and it was great to see crowds of shoppers and their families being entertained by Santa and his friends all over the town centre, really adding to the Christmas feel.

“This is what the BID’s Christmas programme is all about, to organise exciting festive events which bring more people into our town centre over the busy Christmas period.”