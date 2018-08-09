‘Save Our Town’ campaign to showcase new limited edition beer at launch night in Luton

A limited edition beer has been brewed in honour of the #saveourtown campaign thanks to a collaboration between two Luton businesses.

The citrus pale ale called #saveourtown has been created by Rockhopper Brewing Company and sponsored by popular takeaway Chicken George.

The campaign is lobbying in support of both the Newlands Park and Power Court proposals.

Described as ‘a light and summery brew”, the beer has been created to pair with fried chicken, a speciality of the legendary takeaway shop.

A launch event will take place at 8pm on Friday, 10th August at The Bricklayers Arms in High Town Road, Luton, with supporters of the campaign invited down to celebrate the first pint being pulled.

In addition, a number of #saveourtown bottles, complete with original artwork, will be available at a range of establishments in Luton and beyond, including Chicken George, with final details of the locations due to be shared on the #saveourtown social media channels and website.

Save Our Town beer

Speaking ahead of the launch, owner of Chicken George, Chris, said: “We love this town and the people in it. The Power Court and Newlands Park proposals will make the whole town better – more jobs, more money, everyone will benefit.”

John Archell, Vice-Chair of #saveourtown added: “We’re over the moon that two creative and innovative local businesses have come together to support the campaign and the Newlands Park and Power Court proposals.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing support for this campaign, and hope that plenty of Lutonians will join us for the beer launch on Friday, 10th August and help us raise a glass to our fantastic town, its brilliant people, and its bright future.”

Funds raised from sales of the beer will be distributed to registered charities in Luton, as nominated by supporters of the #saveourtown campaign.

To be eligible to nominate a charity, you must be registered on the #saveourtown database by completing the ‘Add your support’ form at saveourtownluton.co.uk. A closing date to register with the campaign will be publicised on the #saveourtown social media due course to ensure plenty of time to be involved.