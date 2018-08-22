Saveourtown calls for council to set new committee date for Power Court stadium and Newlands Park

A lobby group in support of LTFC’s proposed developments at Power Court and Napier Park is calling upon Luton Borough Council to set a new committee date to determine the applications.

#Saveourtown campaign told press they were disappointed when the August 20 committee date was pushed back due to delays during the consultation process.

Six weeks after the cancellation, there has been no new information released about when the planning meeting will now take place.

#Saveourtown is now calling on LBC to make public a revised decision date.

Campaign chairman Nigel Green said: “Our message remains the same as it did when the delay was first announced – we are together, we are united and we grow louder, stronger and more focused with every day that passes.

“While the delay was disappointing, we’ve used the extra time wisely and have spoken to more residents and local businesses from more communities across Luton, sharing the benefits of these once in a lifetime planning applications.

“It is now more important than ever that a new date is released so that we can ensure that the voices of all those that are behind us are heard.”