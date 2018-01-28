School meals help feed Luton’s homeless

Four community schools in Luton are helping Noah Enterprises serve home-made soup at the town’s night shelters.

A collaboration between Ferrars Junior School, Beech Hill, Pirton Hill and Downside has seen hundreds of litres of soup made and served over the past 12 months.

With sponsorship from Sparshotts Fruiterers of St Albans, and a donation of equipment from Roland Allen Ltd in Luton, the four schools set up an operation that has fed many people at night, and others at the Park Street welfare centre.

Jim O’Conner, chief executive of Noah Enterprises, said: “The initiative shown in setting up Food Counts, to provide nutritious meals for pupils, has rippled into benefit for people living on the streets. Brian Herbert, the business manager at Ferrars, in conjunction with Mark Passarelli, the catering manager of Food Counts, decided to use any vegetables that were left over from school meals to make soup which they condensed and froze and donated to NOAH. Each donation enables us to feed up to 30 people for four to five nights.”