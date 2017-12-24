Schoolboy fronts advertising campaign

A schoolboy from Luton is the face of Zebra Mortgage Centre’s advertising campaign. Ten-year-old Zane Radford, who is the son of the company’s managing director, Ryan Radford, first featured on the advertising billboards in September 2016. The first one went up on Telford Way with Zane in his Luton Nations Community FC shirt, the club he plays for. The footballer also plays for Luton Town Academy, in the latest advert he is dressed as Father Christmas.

Joe Le-Vien, a Mortgage Adviser for Zebra Mortgage Centre, said: “This advertising campaign featuring a young boy from Luton is a fun campaign, it highlights the different stages of life when you may need financial support.

Zebra Mortgage Centre advertising board

“Zane loves being part of the campaign, he’s quite a character.”