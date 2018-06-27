Schoolgirls excel in The Pirelli Pit Stop

Ten girls from a Luton school set a new national record in a motorsport-style challenge on Thursday, June 20.

The Year 6 pupils from Ferrars Junior School joined school groups from across the country at Santa Pod Raceway for an event presented by Dare To Be Different.

The organisation promotes female participation in all branches of motorsport, it stages school events throughout the country aimed at Key Stage 2 girls and encourages educational attainments required for careers in all aspects of the motorsport industry.

The events focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) subjects. The programme includes several challenge-style activities.

The girls were involved in different activities, F1 STEM challenge to construct a hoverboard, start/stop reaction challenge, workout/resuscitation workshop, and the challenge they excelled in, the Pirelli Pit Stop where they had to mimic high speed tyre changing process in a Formula One Grand Prix.

The team completed the task in 5.41 seconds, the quickest time yet achieved since Dare To Be Different began presenting in 2016.

The junior school in Lewsey Farm also took part in a Sky Sports Presenting class in media skills coached by broadcaster Amy Dargan.

The girls were inspired by the people and activities they were involved with.

Mark Bailey, of Ferrars Junior School, who competes at Santa Pod in European races, said: “The girls had an amazing day being introduced to racing for the first time at Santa Pod, working together as a team and winning 3 of the events. We will definitely be taking another team next year.”